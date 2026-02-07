a16z Perennial Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $2,165,899,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,851.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,631 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 761,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,738,000 after buying an additional 616,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,757,000 after buying an additional 609,023 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,777,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,177,000 after buying an additional 478,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total transaction of $6,034,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,576.40. The trade was a 55.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total transaction of $7,261,081.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,001,197.95. This trade represents a 20.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,747 shares of company stock valued at $78,324,008. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $726.38 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $727.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $617.15 and its 200-day moving average is $528.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $708.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $729.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $690.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and revenue/backlog strength — CAT reported revenue and EPS above expectations and highlighted a record backlog that supports near?term revenue visibility. Zacks: Post Q4 analysis

Q4 beat and revenue/backlog strength — CAT reported revenue and EPS above expectations and highlighted a record backlog that supports near?term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: AI / data?center tailwind — Coverage highlights growing demand for power and infrastructure tied to AI data?center buildouts, which is a new revenue catalyst beyond traditional equipment cycles. Yahoo: AI data centers

AI / data?center tailwind — Coverage highlights growing demand for power and infrastructure tied to AI data?center buildouts, which is a new revenue catalyst beyond traditional equipment cycles. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade & higher price target — HSBC raised its CAT target to $850 and maintained a buy rating, adding upward pressure to the stock. MarketScreener: HSBC PT raise

Analyst upgrade & higher price target — HSBC raised its CAT target to $850 and maintained a buy rating, adding upward pressure to the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Market momentum helped lift the name — CAT was one of the contributors to the Dow’s rally today, so some of the move is broad market/sector strength rather than company?specific news. MSN: Dow soars

Market momentum helped lift the name — CAT was one of the contributors to the Dow’s rally today, so some of the move is broad market/sector strength rather than company?specific news. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate — Multiple writeups note that CAT’s rerating has pushed valuation to a premium, framing risk/reward even as fundamentals improve. This shapes investor caution but doesn’t change the underlying backlog/earnings. MarketBeat: Valuation piece

Valuation debate — Multiple writeups note that CAT’s rerating has pushed valuation to a premium, framing risk/reward even as fundamentals improve. This shapes investor caution but doesn’t change the underlying backlog/earnings. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — Several senior insiders disclosed multi?million dollar stock sales (e.g., Denise C. Johnson, Bob De Lange), which can signal profit?taking and may create short?term selling pressure. InsiderTrades: Insider sales

Large insider selling — Several senior insiders disclosed multi?million dollar stock sales (e.g., Denise C. Johnson, Bob De Lange), which can signal profit?taking and may create short?term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution on pace of growth — CFRA and others warn that while financials are strong, underlying growth may not be fast enough to justify some of the recent extreme share?price moves; that comment tempers the rally. YouTube: CFRA caution

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.