Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,549 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ingredion by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,369,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,223,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 66.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 722,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,531,000 after acquiring an additional 288,201 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 16.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 510,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,176,000 after acquiring an additional 71,305 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $2,784,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ingredion by 65.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $136.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of INGR stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $102.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.26.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.06). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 10.10%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.