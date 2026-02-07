Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) COO Sells $353,400.00 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 289,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,656.08. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mattias Stetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Mattias Stetz sold 90,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $1,718,100.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $381,800.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Mattias Stetz sold 30,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $555,300.00.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $17.71 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RSI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 763.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,822,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,815,000 after buying an additional 2,496,109 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 100.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,372,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,546 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 247.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,329,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 946,673 shares in the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $11,222,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 47.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,127,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,562,000 after purchasing an additional 683,486 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

