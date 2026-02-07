181,946 Shares in GraniteShares Gold Trust $BAR Acquired by a16z Perennial Management L.P.

a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 181,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925,000. GraniteShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.4% of a16z Perennial Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. a16z Perennial Management L.P. owned 0.53% of GraniteShares Gold Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.
GraniteShares Gold Trust Stock Performance
BAR stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $54.63.
- Positive Sentiment: Technical and momentum signals show a bullish reversal for gold — reclaiming the 20?day average and forming daily/weekly reversal patterns that support further upside. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bullish Reversal Signals Emerging
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators argue the longer?term bull case for gold remains intact despite big swings, which supports demand for physical?backed trusts like BAR. Historic swings batter gold and silver, but analysts say the bull case is intact
- Positive Sentiment: World Gold Council notes ETF investors didn’t flee after recent drops — resilience in ETF flows is supportive for BAR, which tracks physical gold. Gold’s precipitous price drop didn’t spook ETF investors – World Gold Council
- Positive Sentiment: Softer U.S. yields have helped gold catch a bid, supporting near?term buying even as dollar moves cap rallies — a dynamic that tends to lift BAR. Gold News: Gold Catches a Bid on Lower Yields While Dollar Pressure Stalls Rally
- Positive Sentiment: Macro strategist Ray Dalio warns of capital stresses and highlights gold as a hedge — high?profile bullish commentary can lift investor interest in gold products like BAR. Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio Foresees a Capital War. The Worst Asset, and How Much Gold to Own.
- Neutral Sentiment: Spot gold reacted to U.S. data (consumer sentiment) and is trading around key levels — these datapoints create intraday swings but don’t change the underlying supply/demand picture immediately. Spot gold at $4,955/oz after preliminary Consumer Sentiment rises to 57.3, but long-term inflation expectations rise again
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday technical levels and trader entry points are being watched closely — high volatility means BAR may see larger intra?day swings even if the trend is upward. Gold market analysis for February 6 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Recent bearish reversal and profit?taking episodes have increased near?term uncertainty and capped rally attempts, creating downside risk for short?term BAR performance. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Uncertainty Rises After Bearish Reversal
- Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking and dollar strength have pulled gold back from resistance in recent sessions, which can weigh on BAR until a clear breakout is confirmed. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Profit-Taking Pulls Gold Price Back From Resistance Zone
- Negative Sentiment: Volatility in related markets (cryptocurrencies, silver deleveraging) has spilled into gold and caused sharp moves — a source of near?term downside risk for bullion trusts. Gold Falls on Spillover Impact From Cryptocurrencies’ Selloff Silver sharply down, leading gold lower, too
The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.
