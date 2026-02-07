181,946 Shares in GraniteShares Gold Trust $BAR Acquired by a16z Perennial Management L.P.

a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 181,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925,000. GraniteShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.4% of a16z Perennial Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. a16z Perennial Management L.P. owned 0.53% of GraniteShares Gold Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get GraniteShares Gold Trust alerts:

GraniteShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

BAR stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $54.63.

More GraniteShares Gold Trust News

About GraniteShares Gold Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting GraniteShares Gold Trust this week:

(Free Report)

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.