Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Director Sells $567,142.56 in Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) Director Barry Quart sold 12,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $567,142.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $567,957.42. The trade was a 49.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Price Performance

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $43.09 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $180.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.64 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company’s core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company’s lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1? blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still’s disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

