Keybank National Association OH Takes $377,000 Position in Photronics, Inc. $PLAB

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Photronics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Photronics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Photronics

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,036.79. This trade represents a 10.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $341,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 410,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,022,310.50. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock worth $6,317,150 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PLAB. Zacks Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Photronics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Photronics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Photronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $37.24 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Photronics had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.06%.The firm had revenue of $215.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Photronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high?resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high?end lithography technology.

