BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 15,049 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 216.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 206.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 33.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Sean Donohue sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total value of $77,017.50. Following the sale, the director owned 877 shares in the company, valued at $150,098.55. This represents a 33.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $182.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.33.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $171.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $140.85 and a 12-month high of $180.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.42 and its 200-day moving average is $168.70.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

