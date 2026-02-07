Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Invests $602,000 in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 960.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price objective on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.22%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.370 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

Featured Articles

