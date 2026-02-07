Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,261 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 776.7% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $155.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.66.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at $79,634,629.83. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.