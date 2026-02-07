ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ODD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded ODDITY Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ODDITY Tech from $61.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ODDITY Tech from $64.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ODDITY Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th.

ODD stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. ODDITY Tech has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $79.18.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.44 million. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 31.68%. ODDITY Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. ODDITY Tech has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.110-0.130 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 378.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,695,000 after buying an additional 531,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

