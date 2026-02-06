Brookline Cap M Estimates CervoMed FY2025 Earnings

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Cap M issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CervoMed in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 3rd. Brookline Cap M analyst F. Ahmed expects that the company will earn ($2.65) per share for the year. Brookline Cap M currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CervoMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. Brookline Cap M also issued estimates for CervoMed’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Roth Mkm set a $20.00 target price on CervoMed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CervoMed in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of CervoMed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

CervoMed Trading Up 15.4%

CRVO stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. 105,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,486. CervoMed has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. CervoMed had a negative net margin of 415.27% and a negative return on equity of 76.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John J. Alam acquired 10,793 shares of CervoMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,308.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,750. This represents a 632.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Winton bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,805. The trade was a 35.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $737,723 over the last 90 days. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CervoMed

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CervoMed by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CervoMed during the third quarter worth $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CervoMed in the second quarter worth $76,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in CervoMed in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in CervoMed in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Company Profile

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery. The company also develops EIP200 for central nervous system which is in preclinical trials. CervoMed Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

