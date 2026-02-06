Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $20.1450, with a volume of 3632345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KVYO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Klaviyo from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Klaviyo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Klaviyo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.93 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. Klaviyo’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Klaviyo news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 167,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $4,057,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ed Hallen sold 117,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $3,568,818.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,824.64. This represents a 46.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,901 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,182 over the last 90 days. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Barton Investment Management bought a new position in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,937,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 316.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 47,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Klaviyo by 105.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,692,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,846,000 after buying an additional 867,666 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 58.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 619,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 229,046 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Klaviyo by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,243,000 after acquiring an additional 136,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

