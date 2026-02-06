YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 3534176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.
YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64.
YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 4,829.0%.
Institutional Trading of YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF
About YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF
The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy. YMAX was launched on Jan 16, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.
