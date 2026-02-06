CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Up 43.6% – Time to Buy?

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 43.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 612,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 816% from the average daily volume of 66,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

CGX Energy Stock Up 43.6%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$94.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.14.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana. CGX Energy Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

