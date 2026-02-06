KB Financial Group Inc $KB Shares Sold by Virtus Family Office LLC

Virtus Family Office LLC lessened its position in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,733 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 585.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 817.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of KB stock traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,826. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.48. KB Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company’s principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

