Virtus Family Office LLC Purchases 6,519 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Virtus Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP remained flat at $102.85 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,905. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $103.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.00.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

