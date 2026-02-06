Edwards Lifesciences (EW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW):

2/4/2026 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Edwards Lifesciences was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

1/12/2026 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

1/12/2026 – Edwards Lifesciences was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

1/12/2026 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $103.00.

1/9/2026 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2026 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

1/7/2026 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Edwards Lifesciences was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

12/18/2025 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

12/17/2025 – Edwards Lifesciences was given a new $87.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Edwards Lifesciences was given a new $87.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $96.00.

12/8/2025 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $99.00.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $953,691.36. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,127.20. This represents a 22.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,725.84. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,863,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

