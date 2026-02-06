Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th.

Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years.

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 0.7%

SBSI stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.64. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, and operates through its principal subsidiary, Southside Bank. The company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services, including deposit accounts, commercial and consumer loans, mortgage lending, and digital banking solutions designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and mid-market companies.

Southside Bank’s commercial banking division offers lending and treasury management services to support business growth and operational efficiency.

