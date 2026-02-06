NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) EVP Ronald Reagan Sells 18,620 Shares

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) EVP Ronald Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $89.17 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $90.69. The stock has a market cap of $185.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

