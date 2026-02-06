Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) Announces $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.755 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 123.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.

REG stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.85.

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

