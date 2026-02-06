Gen Digital Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GEN)

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.
Gen Digital has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years. Gen Digital has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gen Digital to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.
Gen Digital Stock Performance
NASDAQ GEN opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. Gen Digital has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $32.22.
Key Headlines Impacting Gen Digital
Here are the key news stories impacting Gen Digital this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat on EPS and revenue — the company topped estimates and reported 25.8% revenue growth, supporting the stock’s upward move. Gen Digital (GEN) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Raised FY26 and Q4 guidance — management lifted full?year and Q4 revenue/EPS targets above street expectations, reducing near?term forecast risk. Gen Digital raises annual revenue forecast on strong security software demand
- Positive Sentiment: Product & M&A drivers cited — management highlighted AI features and the MoneyLion business as growth contributors, which could support margin and ARPU expansion. Gen Digital raises 2026 revenue and EPS guidance as AI and MoneyLion drive growth
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — board approved $0.125 quarterly payout (ex?div Feb 13, record Feb 16), which modestly enhances income appeal (?2.2% yield).
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials released — full earnings press release, slide deck and call transcript are available for deeper review of guidance assumptions and segment trends. View Press Release / Slide Deck
- Negative Sentiment: Capital structure & liquidity remain watchpoints — the company has a leveraged balance sheet (debt/equity ~3.43 and quick/current ratios ~0.51), which could limit flexibility if growth slows.
- Negative Sentiment: Minor negative note: a related equity-right (GENVR) price target was sharply cut, which may signal investor caution on derivative/convertible exposures. Gen Digital Inc. – Equity Right (GENVR) price target decreased
Gen Digital Company Profile
Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.
Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.
