Gen Digital Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GEN)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2026

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GENGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Gen Digital has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years. Gen Digital has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gen Digital to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEN opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. Gen Digital has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GENGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 57.09%. Gen Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gen Digital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Gen Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Gen Digital this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat on EPS and revenue — the company topped estimates and reported 25.8% revenue growth, supporting the stock’s upward move. Gen Digital (GEN) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
  • Positive Sentiment: Raised FY26 and Q4 guidance — management lifted full?year and Q4 revenue/EPS targets above street expectations, reducing near?term forecast risk. Gen Digital raises annual revenue forecast on strong security software demand
  • Positive Sentiment: Product & M&A drivers cited — management highlighted AI features and the MoneyLion business as growth contributors, which could support margin and ARPU expansion. Gen Digital raises 2026 revenue and EPS guidance as AI and MoneyLion drive growth
  • Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — board approved $0.125 quarterly payout (ex?div Feb 13, record Feb 16), which modestly enhances income appeal (?2.2% yield).
  • Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials released — full earnings press release, slide deck and call transcript are available for deeper review of guidance assumptions and segment trends. View Press Release / Slide Deck
  • Negative Sentiment: Capital structure & liquidity remain watchpoints — the company has a leveraged balance sheet (debt/equity ~3.43 and quick/current ratios ~0.51), which could limit flexibility if growth slows.
  • Negative Sentiment: Minor negative note: a related equity-right (GENVR) price target was sharply cut, which may signal investor caution on derivative/convertible exposures. Gen Digital Inc. – Equity Right (GENVR) price target decreased

Gen Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.