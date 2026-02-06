Gen Digital Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GEN)

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Gen Digital has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years. Gen Digital has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gen Digital to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEN opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. Gen Digital has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 57.09%. Gen Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gen Digital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

