C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 46.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

CHRW stock opened at $199.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $202.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.94 and its 200-day moving average is $144.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRW. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

