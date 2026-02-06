United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul Mahon Sells 8,300 Shares

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.25, for a total value of $4,010,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,418.25. This represents a 18.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%

UTHR opened at $478.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $519.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,876,000 after purchasing an additional 364,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,219,000 after purchasing an additional 419,588 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,617,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 715,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,695,000 after buying an additional 197,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $136,453,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

