Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a 10.3% increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Genpact has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Genpact has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genpact to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.
Genpact Price Performance
Genpact stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. Genpact has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $56.76.
Key Stories Impacting Genpact
Here are the key news stories impacting Genpact this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised outlook: Genpact issued Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.920–$0.930 (above consensus ~$0.87) and FY 2026 EPS guidance of $4.01 (above consensus ~$3.77), signaling stronger forward earnings power and driving optimism. Genpact Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend raised and declared: Genpact increased its quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.1875 (annualized yield ~2.0%) and set record/ex-dividend dates, which supports income-focused investor demand. Genpact Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: FY results show growth and margin progress: 2025 net revenues rose ~6.6% to $5.08B, Advanced Technology solutions and Data?Tech?AI grew double digits, and adjusted diluted EPS increased ~11%, supporting the improved guidance. Genpact Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst update mixed: Needham cut its price target from $53 to $50 but kept a “buy” rating, which is a modestly negative tweak but still supportive overall. The Fly – Price Target Lowered
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/valuation commentary: Several outlets note the stock has been oversold and may be ripe for a rebound, which can attract contrarian/technical buyers but is not a fundamental catalyst by itself. Zacks – Ripe for a Turnaround
- Negative Sentiment: Conflicting/mixed EPS headlines: Some reports flagged a quarterly EPS miss (MarketBeat noted $0.82 vs. consensus $0.93), creating short-term uncertainty and headline volatility even as other outlets summarized beats—investors are parsing the reconciliation between reported GAAP figures, adjusted numbers, and how they tie into the stronger guidance. MarketBeat – Q4 Earnings Details
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.
Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.
Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genpact
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this stock tomorrow?
Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.