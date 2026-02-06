Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a 10.3% increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Genpact has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Genpact has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genpact to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. Genpact has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $56.76.

Key Stories Impacting Genpact

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Genpact has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.930 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Genpact this week:

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.