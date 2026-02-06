SlateStone Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 21,713 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 64,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $154.31 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.85.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

