Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Bought by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sagace Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,570 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of XOM opened at $146.07 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $147.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.01. The company has a market capitalization of $616.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.