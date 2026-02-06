SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 184.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,342,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,740,000 after acquiring an additional 870,883 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 392,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,737 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,166,000 after purchasing an additional 90,776 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 436,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,436,000 after buying an additional 83,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,914,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $82.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.3357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 384.0%.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

