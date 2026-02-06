Rodgers & Associates LTD Buys 7,824 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $20,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cohalo Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.77 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $94.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.34. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

