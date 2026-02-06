SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 15,243 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 2.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $25,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 85.8% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock opened at $215.33 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $223.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.11.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies. The Index contains all of the United States common stocks regularly traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges, and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market, except those stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

