Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $13,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.53.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of HWM traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.43. 94,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,453. The company has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.04 and a 12-month high of $226.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.01.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.