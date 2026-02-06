Franklin FTSE Japan ETF $FLJP Shares Bought by Virtus Family Office LLC

Virtus Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLJP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 288.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 662,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after buying an additional 491,525 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,349,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,015,000. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,716,000. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,864,000.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $37.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,105. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.65. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.90.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

