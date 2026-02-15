Analyzing Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS)

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) and Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Innovative Solutions and Support”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo DRS $3.23 billion 3.14 $213.00 million $0.98 38.91 Innovative Solutions and Support $84.30 million 4.18 $15.63 million $1.05 18.89

Profitability

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Solutions and Support. Innovative Solutions and Support is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leonardo DRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Innovative Solutions and Support’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo DRS 7.43% 11.37% 7.11% Innovative Solutions and Support 21.02% 31.80% 19.52%

Risk & Volatility

Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Solutions and Support has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Leonardo DRS and Innovative Solutions and Support, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo DRS 0 3 6 0 2.67 Innovative Solutions and Support 0 1 1 4 3.50

Leonardo DRS presently has a consensus price target of $47.14, indicating a potential upside of 23.64%. Innovative Solutions and Support has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential downside of 18.05%. Given Leonardo DRS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than Innovative Solutions and Support.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innovative Solutions and Support beats Leonardo DRS on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing. This segment also provides network computing, which are utilized across a range of mission applications including platform computing on ground and shipboard for advanced battle management, combat systems, radar, command and control, tactical networks, tactical computing, and communications. The IMS segment designs, develops, manufacture, and integrates power conversion, control, and distribution systems, ship propulsion systems, motors and variable frequency drives, force protection systems, transportation, and logistics systems for the U.S. and allied defense customers. This segment also offers electrical propulsion systems, which includes power conversion, control, distribution, and propulsion systems, as well as power dense permanent magnet motors, energy storage systems and associated efficient, rugged, and compact power conversion, electrical actuation systems, as well as cooling technologies; and motor controllers, instrumentation and control equipment, electrical actuation systems, and thermal management systems. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Arlington, Virginia. Leonardo DRS, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.A.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft. The company also provides integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. In addition, it offers digital air data computers that calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information; integrated air data computers and display units, which calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays that convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays that convey various airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters. Further, the company offers the engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, including oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; ThrustSense, a full regime autothrottle; and utility management systems. It serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, the Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, government agencies, and foreign militaries, as well as original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.