Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $268.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COIN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $258.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Compass Point dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. President Capital raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $401.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.85.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $164.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 3.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $56,494,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 402,165 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,466.75. This trade represents a 47.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 11,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $2,943,081.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 75,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,663,151.98. This trade represents a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 672,498 shares of company stock worth $137,109,701. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 92.3% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Short?term buying momentum: traders are buying the post?earnings drop and the stock has bounced off prior support levels, leading to a sharp intraday rebound even after the Q4 miss. Read More.

Short?term buying momentum: traders are buying the post?earnings drop and the stock has bounced off prior support levels, leading to a sharp intraday rebound even after the Q4 miss. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational and product positives: Coinbase highlights doubling crypto trading market share in 2025, subscription strength and new initiatives (Agentic/AI wallets) that diversify revenue and address longer?term growth. Read More.

Operational and product positives: Coinbase highlights doubling crypto trading market share in 2025, subscription strength and new initiatives (Agentic/AI wallets) that diversify revenue and address longer?term growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reaction is mixed: many firms cut price targets and trimmed estimates (wide dispersion of PTs), leaving both upside and downside scenarios for investors to weigh. Read More.

Analyst reaction is mixed: many firms cut price targets and trimmed estimates (wide dispersion of PTs), leaving both upside and downside scenarios for investors to weigh. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data in some feeds shows 0 shares (days?to?cover 0.0) — the reporting appears unreliable and provides no clear short?squeeze signal.

Short?interest data in some feeds shows 0 shares (days?to?cover 0.0) — the reporting appears unreliable and provides no clear short?squeeze signal. Negative Sentiment: Q4 miss and first quarterly loss in two years: Coinbase reported a $667M net loss, revenue down ~21% Y/Y and EPS below estimates — the core trading business remains sensitive to crypto price moves. Read More.

Q4 miss and first quarterly loss in two years: Coinbase reported a $667M net loss, revenue down ~21% Y/Y and EPS below estimates — the core trading business remains sensitive to crypto price moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling raises governance/sentiment concerns: reporting shows large stock sales by CEO Brian Armstrong (reported ~$550M) and a CFO sale (~$56M), which can weigh on investor confidence. Read More. Read More.

Insider selling raises governance/sentiment concerns: reporting shows large stock sales by CEO Brian Armstrong (reported ~$550M) and a CFO sale (~$56M), which can weigh on investor confidence. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational hiccup: a brief platform outage affected buy/sell/transfer functionality around the earnings release, spotlighting execution risk. Read More.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.