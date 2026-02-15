TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) CFO Sells $224,250.00 in Stock

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) CFO Meredith Weil sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $224,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,928.20. This trade represents a 22.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.73. TFS Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.97 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Analysts forecast that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 353.13%.

TFSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TFS Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TFS Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65,669 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,533,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,377,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,966,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 387,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,869,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,011,000 after buying an additional 352,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFS Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

