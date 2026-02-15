Insider Selling: V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Director Sells $142,241.40 in Stock

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) Director Juliana Chugg sold 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $142,241.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40 shares in the company, valued at $852. This trade represents a 99.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE VFC opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.55. V.F. Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Corporation will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

Zacks Research refreshed forward earnings models and is materially more bullish than consensus — projecting FY2027 EPS of $1.09 and FY2028 EPS of $1.44 (consensus ~ $0.73). Zacks also models sequential quarterly recovery (examples: Q2 2028 $0.64, Q3 2028 $0.78), which supports a stronger forward valuation for VFC.

Recent reported results (Jan. 28) topped estimates: Q? EPS $0.58 vs. $0.43 expected and revenue $2.88B vs. $2.81B expected — evidence of demand resilience across key brands that underpins near?term momentum.

Board announced a quarterly dividend of $0.09 (annualized $0.36, ~1.8% yield) with an ex?dividend date of March 10 — supports income investor interest and signals management confidence in cash flow.

Several institutional holders have recently increased positions (e.g., Segall Bryant & Hamill, Russell Investments, New York State Common Retirement Fund), indicating conviction from larger, professional investors.

Wall Street coverage remains mixed: most brokers rate VFC a Hold with a consensus price target near $18.22; a few firms (Barclays) are overweight while others remain neutral — implies limited near?term analyst catalyst upside.

Unrelated market item: Gaudium IVF plans an IPO Feb. 20 (not material to V.F.).

Director Juliana L. Chugg sold 6,678 shares on Feb. 10 at ~$21.30 (proceeds ~$142k), reducing her holding to 40 shares — a large percentage reduction that can be viewed negatively by some investors and may add short?term selling pressure.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,938,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,148 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 104.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 290,444 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 22.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 586,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 105,786 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 21.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 573,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 115.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60,998 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group set a $20.00 price objective on V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on V.F. from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

