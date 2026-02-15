Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Price

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.3%

QSR stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.43. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $73.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Axel Schwan sold 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $415,298.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 159,757 shares in the company, valued at $11,321,978.59. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 43,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $3,043,070.60. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 193,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,079. This trade represents a 18.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 145,508 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,040 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,252,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,337,000 after buying an additional 4,203,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,948,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,525,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,969,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9,477.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 112.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,296,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,694 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: EPS $0.96 vs. $0.93 expected and revenue $2.47B vs. $2.41B, with consolidated comparable sales up ~3.1% led by international Burger King strength; company returned about $1.1B to shareholders and said it hit its 2025 targets. PR Newswire: Q4 and FY2025 Results

Q4 results beat consensus: EPS $0.96 vs. $0.93 expected and revenue $2.47B vs. $2.41B, with consolidated comparable sales up ~3.1% led by international Burger King strength; company returned about $1.1B to shareholders and said it hit its 2025 targets. Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.65 (4.8% increase), implying a ~3.9% yield and signaling cash-return focus and confidence in cash flow. Press Release / Investor PDF

Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.65 (4.8% increase), implying a ~3.9% yield and signaling cash-return focus and confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage is parsing the quarter: several deep-dive pieces highlight international expansion as a growth engine but also flag margin pressure — useful context for longer-term thesis but not an immediate catalyst. Yahoo Finance: Q4 Deep Dive

Analyst and media coverage is parsing the quarter: several deep-dive pieces highlight international expansion as a growth engine but also flag margin pressure — useful context for longer-term thesis but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Two banks trimmed price targets (RBC: $82?$80; BMO: $83?$81) while maintaining “Outperform” ratings — a modest downgrade that can weigh on sentiment despite retained upside. BayStreet.CA: Analyst Ratings

Two banks trimmed price targets (RBC: $82?$80; BMO: $83?$81) while maintaining “Outperform” ratings — a modest downgrade that can weigh on sentiment despite retained upside. Negative Sentiment: Profit slid in the quarter and commentary points to margin compression (costs or mix) even as sales rose — a near-term margin/headline risk that likely offsets some of the positive results. WSJ: Profit Slides

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

