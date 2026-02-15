Barrington Research Has Lowered Expectations for Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock Price

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.22% from the company’s current price.

KELYA has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.29). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 173.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share (record Feb 25; payable Mar 11), implying a ~3.1% yield — provides income support and can reduce downside for yield-seeking investors.

Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share (record Feb 25; payable Mar 11), implying a ~3.1% yield — provides income support and can reduce downside for yield-seeking investors. Positive Sentiment: Barrington Research maintained an “outperform” rating and set a $15 price target (lowered from $16), signaling analyst conviction and ~50%+ upside from current levels — a potential positive catalyst if investors follow the buy recommendation. Article Title

Barrington Research maintained an “outperform” rating and set a $15 price target (lowered from $16), signaling analyst conviction and ~50%+ upside from current levels — a potential positive catalyst if investors follow the buy recommendation. Neutral Sentiment: Press release and formal Q4 results are available; revenue of $1.05B slightly exceeded consensus ($1.03B), showing top-line resilience even as profitability weakened. Article Title

Press release and formal Q4 results are available; revenue of $1.05B slightly exceeded consensus ($1.03B), showing top-line resilience even as profitability weakened. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript is available for additional color on margins, staffing demand and cost actions — useful for investors wanting management’s detail on outlook and margin drivers. Article Title

Full Q4 earnings call transcript is available for additional color on margins, staffing demand and cost actions — useful for investors wanting management’s detail on outlook and margin drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Reports show a strange/insignificant short-interest data point (zeros/NaNs); nothing actionable from short-interest filings at this time.

Reports show a strange/insignificant short-interest data point (zeros/NaNs); nothing actionable from short-interest filings at this time. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS of $0.16 missed consensus of $0.45 and fell sharply from prior-year EPS — the earnings miss is the primary near-term negative catalyst, highlighting pressure on margins and earnings quality. Article Title

Q4 EPS of $0.16 missed consensus of $0.45 and fell sharply from prior-year EPS — the earnings miss is the primary near-term negative catalyst, highlighting pressure on margins and earnings quality. Negative Sentiment: Management updated 1Q FY2026 guidance below street expectations (revenue guidance came in under consensus), which increases downside risk until management demonstrates margin recovery or clearer topline momentum.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc is a global workforce solutions provider specializing in talent acquisition and staffing services across a wide range of industries. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing solutions, and consulting services to help organizations address their workforce needs. Its service offerings are designed to support clients in areas such as administrative support, information technology, engineering, science, education, healthcare, and industrial sectors.

Founded in 1946 by William Russell Kelly, Kelly Services has grown from a small local staffing firm into an international organization.

