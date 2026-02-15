TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Price

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s previous close.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bruker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Bruker from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Bruker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Get Bruker alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bruker

Bruker Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $36.51 on Friday. Bruker has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $977.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.61 million. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,365. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $51,530,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Bruker by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bruker by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,126,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after buying an additional 338,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bruker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and conservative upside in full?year revenue guidance — Bruker reported Q4 revenue of $977.2M, above consensus, and issued FY2026 revenue guidance of about $3.6B (above street revenue consensus), which supports top?line growth expectations. Bruker Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Q4 revenue beat and conservative upside in full?year revenue guidance — Bruker reported Q4 revenue of $977.2M, above consensus, and issued FY2026 revenue guidance of about $3.6B (above street revenue consensus), which supports top?line growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnership in India to expand spatial biology presence — Bruker partnered with Premas Life Sciences to strengthen tissue research capabilities in India, which could support regional growth and recurring consumable/service revenue. Premas Life Sciences Partners with Bruker Spatial Biology

Strategic partnership in India to expand spatial biology presence — Bruker partnered with Premas Life Sciences to strengthen tissue research capabilities in India, which could support regional growth and recurring consumable/service revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Company released earnings presentation and slide deck — management’s slides and call are available for detail on segments and margin outlook; useful for judging whether revenue guidance is sustainable. Earnings Call Presentation

Company released earnings presentation and slide deck — management’s slides and call are available for detail on segments and margin outlook; useful for judging whether revenue guidance is sustainable. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data reported but appears anomalous — filings in mid?February show zero shares/NaN changes (likely data/reporting noise), so don’t read meaningfully into a short squeeze risk from these entries.

Short?interest data reported but appears anomalous — filings in mid?February show zero shares/NaN changes (likely data/reporting noise), so don’t read meaningfully into a short squeeze risk from these entries. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed expectations and earnings declined year?over?year — Q4 EPS was $0.59 vs. consensus ~$0.65 and vs. $0.76 a year ago, highlighting near?term margin pressure. Q4 Earnings Miss

EPS missed expectations and earnings declined year?over?year — Q4 EPS was $0.59 vs. consensus ~$0.65 and vs. $0.76 a year ago, highlighting near?term margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed forecasts and price targets after the print — multiple analysts lowered estimates and TD Cowen cut its price target from $53 to $43 and moved to a “hold,” which likely pressured the stock. These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Bruker TD Cowen note (summary)

About Bruker

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker’s product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.