Analysts Set Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Target Price at $22.63

Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.6250.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Second Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gartelmann, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $41,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,856.52. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,278,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,929,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,087,000 after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,186,000 after purchasing an additional 82,601 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,745,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 245,523 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 171,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

OSBC stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 20.00%.The company had revenue of $95.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company based in Aurora, Illinois, serving businesses and consumers through its primary subsidiary, Old Second National Bank. The company provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking services across the suburban Chicago marketplace, supported by a branch network and online platforms designed to meet the financial needs of local communities.

In its commercial banking division, Old Second offers lending solutions that include lines of credit, term loans, equipment financing and commercial real estate financing.

