Insider Selling: Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Major Shareholder Sells $200,415.38 in Stock

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Gottwald sold 22,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $200,415.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 599,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,263.28. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tredegar Stock Down 3.7%

TG opened at $8.70 on Friday. Tredegar Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $303.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tredegar

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 531.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tredegar currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in high-performance plastic films and aluminum extrusions. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company operates through two primary segments—Films and Manufactured Products—serving a broad range of industries that include flexible packaging, medical devices, electronics, building and construction. Tredegar’s operations focus on delivering tailored solutions that meet demanding specifications for barrier properties, film strength and extrusion tolerances.

The Films segment produces a variety of polyolefin films, including cast and blown polyethylene, BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene), barrier films and specialty medical-grade films.

