Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG) Trading 7.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Andersen Group Inc. (NYSE:ANDG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 94,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 359,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Andersen Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Andersen Group Trading Up 7.8%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersen Group
About Andersen Group
Our mission is to deliver exceptional client service grounded in integrity, transparency, and excellence. Since our founding in 2002, we have experienced rapid and sustained growth, powered by our people, our values and our relentless commitment to innovative, client-focused solutions. Building on the rich traditions and culture of the former Arthur Andersen, we are driven by a bold vision to lead in a complex global marketplace, creating lasting value for our clients, our people and our investors.
