BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Update

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 81,103 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 59,921 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,056 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 85,056 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BDO Unibank Stock Performance

BDOUY opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. BDO Unibank has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

About BDO Unibank

(Get Free Report)

BDO Unibank, Inc (OTCMKTS: BDOUY) is a universal bank in the Philippines providing a full range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate, and institutional clients. As one of the country’s largest banks by assets, BDO offers commercial banking, lending, deposit products, credit cards, cash management, and remittance services. The bank also delivers specialized solutions in corporate finance, project finance, and agricultural lending.

In addition to core banking operations, BDO maintains robust treasury and trust divisions that handle foreign exchange, money market transactions, and fiduciary services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.