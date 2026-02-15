Aminex (LON:AEX) Shares Down 8% – What’s Next?

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.20 and last traded at GBX 2.21. Approximately 4,555,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,805,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40.

Aminex Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.82. The firm has a market cap of £97.19 million, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of -0.03.

Aminex Company Profile

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania. Aminex PLC was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

