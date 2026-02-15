Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 28,167 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 37,371 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,439 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,439 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Air France-KLM Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFLYY shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Air France-KLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France’s flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands’ national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company’s primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

