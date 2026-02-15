AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Update

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,338 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 14,276 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of ASAAF stock opened at C$58.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.25. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of C$12.52 and a one year high of C$58.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: ASAAF) is a leading European manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards (PCBs) and advanced packaging substrates. Headquartered in Leoben, Austria, the company specializes in the design, development and production of rigid and flex-rigid circuit boards, high density interconnect (HDI) PCBs and multi-layer structures tailored for demanding applications across various industries.

The company’s core product portfolio includes HDI boards, rigid-flex solutions, advanced IC substrates and mid-to-high layer count PCBs.

