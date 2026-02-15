Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,187.00, but opened at $1,125.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $1,195.00, with a volume of 70 shares.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $832.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,127.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,066.67.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The bank reported $34.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.96 million during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 30.88%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California. Headquartered in Hanford, California, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services tailored to individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises in the San Joaquin Valley region.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

