Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$28.07 and last traded at C$28.05, with a volume of 117200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEI. Scotiabank downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Natl Bk Canada upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.23.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.88 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 1.73%.

In other news, Director Craig Richardson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.07 per share, with a total value of C$26,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,140. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility. Gibson Energy Inc services Canada and the United States, and the majority of revenue comes from the marketing segment.

