HighTower Advisors LLC Has $384.35 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $384,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silphium Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 77.2% during the third quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $443,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 534,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $216,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 59.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Zacks Research raised Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.23.

Home Depot stock opened at $391.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.16 and its 200-day moving average is $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.71%.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

