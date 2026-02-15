Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $28,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,653,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,458,000 after buying an additional 1,838,193 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $1,102,286,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 372.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,318,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710,027 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,438,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,205,000 after acquiring an additional 182,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,702,000 after purchasing an additional 790,874 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VXUS stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.