Savant Capital LLC Sells 9,281 Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,281 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Exact Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price objective on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,775. The trade was a 17.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $103.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average is $75.76.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $878.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.59 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 32.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, dedicated to the early detection and prevention of cancer. The company’s flagship product, Cologuard®, is a noninvasive, stool-based DNA screening test for colorectal cancer that was developed in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic. By combining DNA mutation analysis with hemoglobin detection, Cologuard aims to improve screening adherence and identify cancers and precancerous lesions in average-risk adults.

Since its founding in 1995, Exact Sciences has expanded its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal research and development.

